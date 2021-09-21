CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson wants feud with Brooks ‘over’ according to his coach

By Gianni Magliocco
GolfWRX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of this week’s Ryder Cup event from Whistling Straits, Bryson DeChambeau’s coach Mike Schy has revealed that his man wants his feud with Brooks Koepka put to bed for good. Speaking to the Irish Times, Schy said. “Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their global...

www.golfwrx.com

