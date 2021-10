NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four shootings were reported within four hours overnight in New York City. Police say five people were shot, including two on the Upper West Side. Crime scene tape could be seen over the courtyard of the Wise Houses on West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Police said around a dozen shots were fired, injuring a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s. “He was kind of slumped on the ground. Looked like he was in a lot of pain,” Columbia University Student Olivia Empson, 22, told CBS2. Police said the woman ran into Central Park after she was...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO