Letter: Breaking up America’s tech companies undermines America’s security

By Brianna Kreisel
Salt Lake Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats recently unveiled antitrust bills designed to target and curb the power of Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple. However, in practice, these bills are not only a threat to the Silicon Valley powerhouses, but also to America’s national security. The problem with the antitrust bills is that they are narrowly focused on America’s most competitive and innovative companies. Breaking up the power of these tech leaders will not only weaken their standing in the global market but it will also make room for foreign tech companies, like those in China, to grow even larger and more powerful.

