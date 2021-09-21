Letter: Breaking up America’s tech companies undermines America’s security

We need to do something about the perpetual immigration crisis at our southern border, and Sen. Mitt Romney’s proposal of mandatory e-verify is spot on. E-verify is a computer app that allows employers to verify that someone applying for a job can legally work within the U.S. If Congress made e-verify mandatory, uniform and enforceable for every employer throughout the U.S., it would put immigration policy squarely within the purview of the federal government where the Constitution clearly says it belongs. Practically, it would dis-incentivize every would-be illegal immigrant from coming to the U.S. for work.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO