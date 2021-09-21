CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trudeau’s Liberals win Canada election, but miss majority

TORONTO — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party a victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats appeared to have failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of...

