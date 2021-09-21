CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is your cloth mask protecting you from COVID-19? Experts explain how you can check

 10 days ago

Wearing masks has become a part of life over the last year and a half, but with the more contagious delta variant, how can you be sure your cloth mask is still protecting you?. Many have been wearing some of the same cloth masks for the last year and a half, and while experts say there's no specific timeframe to replace them, it's a good idea to check certain key points to make sure they're still doing their job.

