CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Clinical Reasoning: A 65-Year-Old Woman With Tremor

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 65-year-old woman was referred to our hospital for the evaluation of tremor, which had initially appeared in her right upper limb 3 years previously and progressed to her left upper limb and head 2 years previously. The tremor was most prominent during movement, but also occurred during rest. The patient felt unsteady when walking, although she denied falling and slowness of movement and symptoms of dysautonomia (e.g., positional lightheadedness, urinary dysfunction). She reported that her short-term memory had worsened and that the tremor intruded on her activities of daily living. The patient reported no medical history or previous trauma, hypoxic insult, or neurotoxic exposure, and no drug or alcohol use. There was no family history of tremor.

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Potential Case Outcomes for 65-Year-Old Man With mCRC

Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, concludes with a discussion of potential outcomes for a 65-year-old patient with stage 4 metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: Regorafenib on this patient was started at 80 mg as part of ReDOS trial, and this was escalated to 120 and 160 mg. This patient seems to have tolerated it very well with minimal hand-and-foot syndrome reaction or fatigue. The patient was able to get to 160 mg and then went to cycle 2. Imaging did show cavitation in the lung lesions. We understand that these cavitations may be associated with a response, and the CEA [carcinoembryonic antigen] dropped significantly. Although there was no significant shrinkage, there was obviously cavitation and CEA response. This patient continued on 160 mg and did particularly well on 160 mg and continued for 9 months on regorafenib with no toxicities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
dallassun.com

60-year old woman with Rheumatic Heart Disease

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Cardiac Surgery team headed by Dr. V.V. Bashi, DirectorSenior Consultant, Institute of CardiacAortic Disorders (ICAD) at SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani, performed an extremely challenging surgery of opening the heart for the fifth time and replacing the degenerated bio-prosthetic (tissue) valve of a sixty-year-old woman, thus adding more healthy years to her life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontotemporal Dementia#Tremor#Dna Test
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Signs You've Already Had a Heart Attack

A "silent heart attack" might seem to be a contradiction in terms. Surely, such a serious health event—in which a blockage prevents adequate blood from flowing to the heart, still the #1 cause of death in the U.S.—can't happen without you even noticing, right?. Not so. In fact, "Nearly half...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
naturalhealth365.com

Are the COVID jabs causing cancer? One doctor finds 20-fold increase since jab rollout

Now, as more states and employers look to a shot mandate, one board-certified physician from Idaho is speaking out. “I’ve never seen this many endometrial cancers before,” doctor shocked by alarming cancer increase since COVID shot rollout. Ryan Cole, MD, is a board-certified dermatopathologist who owns a diagnostics laboratory in...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy