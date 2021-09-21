Letter: Misinformation and plain stupidity are trying mightily to take over our democracy

GOP must help on debt debacle it helped create | Editorial, Sept. 29. Senate Republicans plan to block a bill that would fund the government provides the latest mess in what used to pass for a functioning democracy. “Bipartisan” has become a term that is now rarely used in the U.S. We seem to just advance from one political crisis to the next. The answer to this problem will not fit into a television sound bite, or even into an op-ed column. We need to stop seeking political victories at all costs and vilifying the people who disagree with us. Instead, we need to work together to renew our political order. Then, sharing in the common good of a functioning political system, we can get back to the normal democratic life of creative debate, disagreement and compromise (a nearly forgotten concept).

