Letter: Misinformation and plain stupidity are trying mightily to take over our democracy
As I read this paper and listen to the local and national news, I can’t help but wonder why in the world receiving a vaccine and wearing a mask that can save a life would become so controversial and complicated. I understand that children under the age of 12 years cannot get it, and that there may be adults who might experience a severe allergy to the Covid vaccine, but for the majority of people, what exactly is the reason that it would be rejected with such determination and anger? Does anyone want their innocent child to suffer the consequences of this severe disease when it is not necessary at all?www.sltrib.com
