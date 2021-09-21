Letter: High time to achieve a cleaner, more resilient, more equitable and more productive way of life

Younger generations are going to grow up in a very different world to that of their parents – and through no fault of their own. Compared to babies born in 1960, a series of new models suggests children born after 2010 will experience four times as many extreme climate events in their lifetimes on average, and that's only if we keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold that is approaching all too fast. A recent report from the United Nations already puts the world on track to warm 2.7 degrees by the end of the century, and according to the new models,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO