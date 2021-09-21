CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: High time to achieve a cleaner, more resilient, more equitable and more productive way of life

By Bob Speiser
Salt Lake Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent day, it was sunny, not too hot, and the sky showed blue. How unusual, given what we’ve been through! A good moment to take a deep breath and reflect. On Aug. 6 I really had a shock. The sky was dark, with smoke across the valley. I couldn’t see the mountains to the west, and I could hardly see the sun. I walked outside that afternoon and nearly choked. The next day this paper shared that we’d had the worst air in the world right here.

