First-year associate salaries show modest growth at large firms, says NALP

legalnews.com
 10 days ago

The National Association for Law Placement (NALP) today released its 2021 Associate Salary Survey report, showing that the overall median first-year associate base salary as of Jan. 1, 2021 was $165,000, up $10,000 (6.5%) from 2019, the year of the last survey administration. Law firms of more than 250 lawyers accounted for about 78% of the 572 responses.

