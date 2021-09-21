Awkwafina Is the Voice of Lightlife’s New Plant-Based Meat Campaign

I have to admit, I haven't been the same since HAIM, the mega-successful pop-rock trio, stepped out at the 2021 Grammys in head-to-toe custom lavender Prada looks. They looked like citizens of a not-yet-discovered-planet that I want to be a part of. It reminded me of those early Tina Knowles-designed Destiny's Child red carpet looks that brought that certain type of je-ne-sais-quoi you hunger for on a red carpet from a group that feels both whole and the sum of its parts all the same.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO