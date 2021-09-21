Awkwafina Is the Voice of Lightlife’s New Plant-Based Meat Campaign
Award-winning actress and rapper Nora Lum—known professionally as “Awkwafina”—is the voice of a new campaign for vegan brand Lightlife. The actress’s distinctive, raspy voice is set against nature scenes to establish the parallels between life’s simple pleasures and the ingredients that Lightlife believes plant-based food should be made with. The 30-second spots, with the tagline “simple ingredients for a full life,” will air across a variety of television and social media channels in North America.vegnews.com
