CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Awkwafina Is the Voice of Lightlife’s New Plant-Based Meat Campaign

By Nicole Axworthy
vegnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning actress and rapper Nora Lum—known professionally as “Awkwafina”—is the voice of a new campaign for vegan brand Lightlife. The actress’s distinctive, raspy voice is set against nature scenes to establish the parallels between life’s simple pleasures and the ingredients that Lightlife believes plant-based food should be made with. The 30-second spots, with the tagline “simple ingredients for a full life,” will air across a variety of television and social media channels in North America.

vegnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

You Can Finally Try Impossible's Plant-Based Pork

The Impossible Burger helped kick off a wave of plant-based meats at restaurants across the US, with many fast food restaurants even offering an option. Now, Impossible Foods has announced the commercial launch of its next plant-based meat, Impossible Pork. The plant-based pork substitute will debut at Chef David Chang’sMomofuku...
AGRICULTURE
wraltechwire.com

Plant-based chicken nuggets are new target for plant-burger rivals

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they’re hoping to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets. Beyond Meat said Monday that its new tenders, made from fava beans, will go on sale in U.S. groceries in October. Walmart, Jewel-Osco...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Dan Curtin
albuquerqueexpress.com

Komo Plant Based Foods Developing New Line of Vegan Desserts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTC PINK:KOMOF) (FSE:9HB) ('Komo'), is pleased to announce that it is working on prototypes for a plant-based desserts line. Komo is developing the new desserts in its research and development kitchen using 100% plant-based and...
FOOD & DRINKS
Worthington Daily Globe

Column: Meat or plant-based protein and the confusion for consumers

This was a famous saying in the 1980’s advertising campaign for the Wendy’s franchise fast food company. Today you can ask the same question in a different way. Is that meat or a plant-based protein burger?. I want to give everyone some facts and opinions on plant-based proteins and meat-based...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Impossible Foods is working on creating plant-based whole muscle meats

Dennis Woodside of Impossible Foods says all of their products are now ground, but they are starting to work on creating plant-based whole muscle meats like chicken breast and steak. It will take some time for it to be released as the company will not put out products that do not match the flavors and taste of animal products, he adds.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Processed Meat#Maple Leaf Foods#Meat Industry#The Voice Of Lightlife#Greenleaf Foods#Canadian#Pizza Pizza#Texas Bbq#Sweet Chili Thai#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Lightlife Foods#Vegnews Magazine
SlashGear

Beyond Meat’s plant-based ‘chicken’ tenders are heading to grocery stores

Beyond Meat has announced plans to release its plant-based ‘chicken’ tenders in grocery stores across the US. The announcement comes seemingly in lockstep with competitor Impossible Foods, which plans to release its own plant-based chicken nuggets through retailers in the near future. As you’d expect, the chicken tenders won’t actually include any chicken meat.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Plant-based meat doesn’t cut it

Iyer struggles to find food at the Fresh Food Cafe that accommodates her dietary needs. Just like every other person, I have several substantial aspects to my personality that I make sure to mention on a daily basis. For example, every person on my floor is now very much aware that the state of Michigan obtained the Upper Peninsula after the Battle of Toledo.
BALTIMORE, MD
papermag.com

HAIM Talks Designing Their New Studio, 'Hacks' and Plant-Based Eggplant Parm

I have to admit, I haven't been the same since HAIM, the mega-successful pop-rock trio, stepped out at the 2021 Grammys in head-to-toe custom lavender Prada looks. They looked like citizens of a not-yet-discovered-planet that I want to be a part of. It reminded me of those early Tina Knowles-designed Destiny's Child red carpet looks that brought that certain type of je-ne-sais-quoi you hunger for on a red carpet from a group that feels both whole and the sum of its parts all the same.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
jewishaz.com

Impossible Pork is here — but the plant-based meat won’t be certified as kosher

Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat company, is releasing a long-awaited new product — but unlike the wildly popular Impossible Burger, it won’t be certified kosher. The largest and most influential certifier of kosher products in the world has declined to endorse Impossible Pork, even though nothing about its ingredients or preparation conflicts with Jewish dietary laws.
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Hybrids are coming’: Cell-cultured and plant-based meat blends are in development

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. From soy-based sausages to pea protein burgers, the plant-based category is booming. According to EU data, Europeans’ consumption of plant-based food...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Outsider.com

Ridiculously Large Burger King Chicken Sandwich Leaves Fast Food Fans Shocked

A curiously large version of Burger King’s famous Ch’King sandwich has TikTok users equally delighted, intrigued, and terrified. The astoundingly super-sized version of Burger King’s popular chicken sandwich took over the internet earlier this month when TikTok user taylorprice943 posted a video of the humongous version of the popular fast-food chain’s signature sandwich.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy