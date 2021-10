Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg is having a bit of trouble adjusting to his new life in the suburbs. On Friday, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for You Season 3, the streamer's hit thriller that is set to return on Friday, Oct. 15. After Season 2 ended with Joe and Love Quinn, portrayed by Victoria Pedretti, moving into a new home together as they await the arrival of their first child, Season 3 is set to document their struggles to adjust to life in suburbia together.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO