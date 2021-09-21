Taxation Section hosting Virtual Annual Meeting

The Taxation Section of the State Bar of Michigan will host its Virtual Annual Meeting & Wine Tasting on Thursday, September 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. In lieu of the section’s traditional Annual Meeting accompanied by cocktails and dinner, this year it plans to have a virtual wine tasting hosted by a professional from Bouchaine Vineyards, a vineyard and winery in Napa, California. The wine tasting will take place from approximately 5 to 5:50 p.m., with the Annual Meeting following immediately thereafter. The section has a limited number of wine kits from Bouchaine available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who register promptly.