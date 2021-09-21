CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Harmon Shock: Is Leroy Jethro Gibbs Actor Leaving The Series After NCIS Season 19?

Cover picture for the articleNCIS has been renewed for another season. Several viewers are already wondering if Mark Harmon will return as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in Season 19. Here's what we know!. What will happen To Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 19?. The new season picked up after the explosion in the...

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
The One Hidden Talent Cote De Pablo Wanted To Show Off While Starring In NCIS

Cote de Pablo played a woman of many talents on "NCIS." Her character, former Israeli Mossad agent Ziva David, was an integral member of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, thanks to her brilliant mind, incredible sharp-shooting skills, and ability to dominate those who dared to engage in close combat with her. In Season 6, viewers learned that Ziva had another surprising talent (more on that in a moment).
Inside NCIS Star Sean Murray's New $4.85 Million Mansion

For nearly the last two decades, "NCIS" has been a staple on American television, delivering some of the best crime stories while following a team of elite agents as they solve "cases involving Marine and Navy personnel and their families" in Washington, D.C, according to the show's summary on IMDb. "NCIS" first premiered on CBS on September 23, 2003, and is gearing up to debut Season 19 on September 20, 2021.
Why did Emily Wickersham leave NCIS cast? Agent Ellie Bishop is gone

NCIS fans worried about Emily Wickersham leaving the cast may not realize that Agent Ellie Bishop has already left the show. The last episode for Bishop was the Season 18 finale, where she said goodbye to Nick Torres and went off to work on a secret mission. Wickersham was quick...
The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
NCIS season 19 poster: See Mark Harmon, cast at the diner!

Today CBS unveiled their new NCIS season 19 poster, and it may be the most unique one in the history of the show. After all, consider this: The majority of the show’s posters/key art simply show the entire cast at work or just standing around somewhere; while we’ve had a couple good ones over the years, it feels like it’s been a while since we’ve seen one with the personality that we have below. (The poster was first shared by TVLine.)
‘NCIS’ Fans Go Wild After Series Star Confirms Ducky Mallard’s Return

“NCIS” fans are in a frenzy on social media in preparation for the hit show’s premiere of its 19th season. The premiere, which debuts very soon on Monday, September 20th, promises a host of changes and adjustments in cast members. However, thanks to Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen, fans are wild with excitement knowing the doctor’s mentor and friend, Dr. “Ducky” Mallard returns to the set of “NCIS.”
'NCIS' Fans Are Crying Over the Show’s Latest Instagram About Gibbs and McGee

The new season of NCIS kicked off on Monday night — and boy was it a real doozy. Picking up from the season 18 finale in May, fans were immediately brought back to the bombing of former Special Agent in Charge Gibbs (Mark Harmon)'s new boat, which was aptly named Rule 91. Thankfully, Gibbs survived the attack, despite being severely injured. While investigating the boat explosion, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) noticed a part of the boat that had "Rule 91" written on it and instantly wanted to take control of the case.
‘NCIS’: Gibbs Uttering a Signature Catchphrase to Open Season 19, Episode 2 Has Fans Losing It

After the NCIS season 18 finale, we didn’t know if Special Agent Gibbs would be back. And our hearts sunk when we imagined a world without his ever-lasting wisdom. Over the summer, rumors started swirling around the fate of Mark Harmon’s character. Harmon had been with the series since its first episode in 2003. And the actor had mentioned that he was thinking about retiring from the show. Then in May, the season 18 cliffhanger presented the perfect exit. In the episode, Gibbs’s boat exploded his chance of survival looked slim.
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
Cote De Pablo Had To Face This Major Fear To Star In NCIS

Cote de Pablo's "NCIS" role as former Israeli Mossad agent Ziva David called for her to embody badassery. The tenacious character became a fan favorite over the course of the actor's first eight seasons on CBS' popular crime procedural, so viewers were naturally heartbroken when she abruptly exited the show ahead of its 11th season.
NCIS: Season 20? Has the CBS Procedural TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, Gary Cole. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS Historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (McCallum); Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen), who graduated to fully licensed medical examiner; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Reasonover), Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. Also joining the fold is Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a quirky, seasoned FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.
NCIS season 19 episode 2 spoilers: An early Mark Harmon mystery

Will Mark Harmon appear in NCIS season 19 episode 2? We know already that the title for this episode is “Nearly Departed.” However, CBS is doing what they can to keep a number of other details vague about this episode — including Gibbs’ status. Late this week, the network unveiled...
NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
