Wildlife

EarthTalk – What happened to the Yukon to Yellowstone wildlife corridor

By Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss
kiowacountypress.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever happened to the Yukon to Yellowstone (Y2Y) wildlife corridor dream that was in the news years ago?. Conservationists' dreams of a wildlife corridor stretching from the Yukon to Yellowstone (Y2Y) where "charismatic megafauna" like bears, wolves and caribou can roam freely and have enough continuous undisturbed habitat to thrive is slowly becoming a reality thanks to the dogged determination of thousands of concerned individuals and over 450 partner groups behind them. Since the project's inception in 1993, green groups, indigenous groups and government agencies have worked together to preserve upwards of 500,000 square miles of the intermountain west for this project, with hopes of adding much more.

