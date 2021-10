BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rain has dissipated this evening, but the muggy air remains. You can expect very warm and humid conditions overnight with clouds and patchy fog. The high pressure ridge to our east will take control of our weather for the next two days, limiting the chance of rain. Most areas will be dry for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. I can’t rule out a stray shower to the far west. The big story for Saturday will be the above average temperatures and more humid conditions, so plan for summer-like weather for tailgating and college football.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO