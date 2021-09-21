CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMSDC to Release Groundbreaking State of Minority Business Studies

By Staff Report
athensceo.com
 10 days ago

The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) will issue an update to its landmark study – The State of Minority Business – A National Discussion – during the Minority Business Opportunity Week (MBOW) celebration on September 20 – 24, 2021. MBOW is a weeklong commemoration of the accomplishments of the minority business community in Georgia, to recognize their contributions to the state’s history, culture and economy. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22nd at 10:00 am. After a live presentation of the updated study, there will be a panel discussion of key takeaways from the State of Minority Business report.

athensceo.com

