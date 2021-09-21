CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

City of Madison Wisconsin
 10 days ago

On 9-21-21, at approximately 12:48 am, Madison Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Dayton St for a suspicious person looking through house windows. Officers arrived on scene, and from the investigation, other residents saw the same person looking through windows on September the 12th as well. Officers did not locate the suspect, and the investigation is continuing to try and identify the suspect.

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Windows

Comments / 0

Community Policy