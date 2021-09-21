Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
On 9-21-21, at approximately 12:48 am, Madison Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Dayton St for a suspicious person looking through house windows. Officers arrived on scene, and from the investigation, other residents saw the same person looking through windows on September the 12th as well. Officers did not locate the suspect, and the investigation is continuing to try and identify the suspect.www.cityofmadison.com
