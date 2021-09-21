CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Multifamily Report – Summer 2021

By Anca Gagiuc
The second quarter of 2021 posted unprecedented rent growth in Las Vegas, with the rate marking a 1.7 percent increase on a trailing three-month basis through June, to $1,278. On a year-over-year basis, rents marked a 14.6 percent jump. The combination of a rapidly expanding population and limited supply pushed up the occupancy rate in stabilized properties by 110 basis points in the 12 months ending in May, to 96.0 percent, pointing to sustained demand, especially for Lifestyle units.

