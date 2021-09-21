CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Size of the OVA file

By Bharath93
vmware.com
 9 days ago

When we export a VM with size 250 gb to OVF / OVA, what will be the size of the OVF / OVA file ?. Is the size of the OVA file after exporting a VM depends whether the VM is provisioned on thin / thick format ?

communities.vmware.com

