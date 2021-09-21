Size of the OVA file

I am running VMWare Workstation 16.1.2. Having some really weird handling of Auto Connect. When I connect a USB Device, I am presented with a prompt asking me whether to connect the device to my desktop PC or a virtual machine. There is also an checkbox option to remember the current selection. The problem I am having is that once I select the option to remember the selection, there is no way to un-change the remember option for some devices. Certain devices in my Removable Devices List have a selection to "Forget Connection Rule", but that doesn't get shown for devices that I told it to remember. In fact, the "Forget Connection Rule" shows up on devices that I never told it to remember in the first place, yet devices that I told it to remember do not have that "Forget Connection Rule" listed.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO