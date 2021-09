This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," September 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BAIER: President Biden at the United Nations General Assembly today. The former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley giving FOX a quote about that speech. "President Biden," in her words, "President Biden's speech ignored the reality and seriousness of America's threats and enemies. China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Afghanistan, and terrorism to name a few. Under the Trump administration the world knew where we stood. With Joe Biden asleep at the switch our friends don't trust us and our enemies are rejoicing."

