LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPO...

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR TRANSPORTATION OF PUPIL FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District 693 State Highway 51 Gilbertsville, NY 13773 The Board of Education of the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District hereby invites sealed proposals for providing transportation for the 2021-2022 school year for one (1) special education student participating in a weekly program requiring a daily pickup and drop off on Monday through Friday. It is anticipated that approximately one van will be required for approximately five days weekly for home-to-school routes. Proposals should include pricing for supplying the necessary buses and drivers. Future extensions may be awarded at the discretion of the Board of Education. The Request for Proposal, including forms for proposal, certification, conditions, and specifications may be obtained from the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Business Office, located at 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville, NY 13776; (or at the website www.gmucsd.org or by e-mailing diannello@gmucsd.org) between 8am and 3pm, Monday through Friday, prior to the time and date specified below. In all cases, it must be understood that the conditions set forth in the Request for Proposal issued by the District shall apply. Sealed proposals must be mailed or delivered to the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Business Office, 693 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville, NY 13776, and must be clearly marked "RFP Proposal: Student Transportation." Such proposals will be received until noon on September 27, 2021, in the Business Office, at which time and place all proposals will be publicly opened and read. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject all proposals, waive any informalities in proposals, and to negotiate any portion of proposals. Any aspects of the service not address by the specifications are left to the proposer to address. Alternatives to the specifications or additions to the specifications are to be clearly identified by the proposer. Proposals for each transportation contract will be evaluated according to the following weighted criteria established by the District in accordance with Education Law Â§ 305(14) and Section 156.12 of the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education: (i) the previous experience of the contractor in transporting pupils = 10%; (ii) References from at least three school districts= 10%; (iii) a description of any safety programs implemented by the contractor = 5%; (iv) a record of accidents in motor vehicles under the control of the contractor = 10%; (v) driving history of employees of the contractor = 7.5%; (vi) condition and location of maintenance&dispatch facilities = 10%; (vii) inspection records and model year of the motor vehicles under the control of the contractor = 10%; (viii) maintenance schedules of the motor vehicles under the control of the contractor = 7.5; (ix) compliance with insurance requirements = 5%; and (x) total cost of the proposal = 25%. The maximum total score is 100%. A minimum score of 85% is required to be eligible for an award. The Commissioner of Education, in addition to her existing statutory authority to approve or disapprove transportation contracts, may reject any award of a transportation contract that is based on an evaluation of proposals submitted in response to a Request for Proposal if she finds that (1) the contractor is not responsive to the Request for Proposal; or (2) the proposal is not in the best interests of the District. Proposals will remain firm for a period of ten (10) days following the date of the opening, and shall therefore remain firm unless the proposer provides written notice to the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District Business Office that the Proposal has been withdrawn. At the discretion of the District, security in the form of a bond or irrevocable letter of credit of not less than 100% of the total amount of the annual proposed cost, pledging that the proposer will enter into a contract with the District on the terms stated on his/her proposal, may be required to be submitted with a proposal. Board of Education Gilbertsville-Mount Upton School District.