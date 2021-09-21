Off the wire

The College Football Playoff management committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the feedback members have received from campuses since a 12-team expansion plan was unveiled in June. After the 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director get together this week, they plan to reconvene early next week in Chicago with the university presidents who make up the CFP’s board of managers. “As you know, we spent the summer talking to our constituents and anybody that had a dog in the the fight, trying to take their temperature and determine the feasibility of moving forward with what has been recommended. And probably not only the feasibility but the desirability,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday. “I imagine a fair amount of the meeting on Wednesday will be reporting out on that and working on reconciling whatever differences there may be among the 11 members of the management committee.” Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to be held in north Texas, though some of the participants may join remotely. Bowlsby was part of a four-person subcommittee that — at the direction of the board of managers — worked on expansion models for about two years. Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson were also on the expansion working group. They came up with a 12-team format that would include six conference champions and six at-large teams and games played both on campus and at bowl sites. That recommendation was presented to the full management committee and then the presidents in June. The presidents agreed to proceed with the process while not committing to expansion.