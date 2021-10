Editor: As pediatricians working in Aurora, we are seeing an unprecedented number of teenagers attempting suicide. We have found ourselves caring for multiple patients each week who have attempted to end their lives. It is disheartening to be caring for them after a suicide attempt knowing this could have been prevented had they been connected to mental health services sooner. Most people are shocked to learn that suicide is now the leading cause of death for Colorado children over age 10, and among children and youth, Arapahoe County has the highest rate of students considering attempting suicide.

AURORA, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO