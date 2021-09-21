CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest moon glows in UK skies

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember's full moon, also known as the harvest moon or the corn moon, reached its peak Monday night into Tuesday morning. The harvest moon is the name given to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox. It's around this time of year when the moonrise is very similar in time to sunset. This gives almost a whole night of bright moonlight which historically helped farmers when tractors didn't have lights, to use the full moonlight to harvest their crops well into the evening.

KOEL 950 AM

Famous Comet Approaches Earth

One of the best-studied comets is 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. It was studied very closely in 2014 – literally --- as the European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft landed on the comet. Rosetta's lander touched down on the comet's surface on November 12, 2014. This comet is now currently approaching Earth, getting closer and...
Telegraph

September's Harvest Moon: when it will peak in the UK and full moon dates for 2021

The ninth full moon of 2021 is the Harvest Moon, expected this year at 12.55am on September 21, which will be the closest full moon to the Autumn equinox. It is so named because it was during September that most of the crops were harvested ahead of the autumn and this moon would give light to farmers so they could carry on working longer in the evening. Some tribes also called it the Barley Moon, the Full Corn Moon or Fruit Moon.
IBTimes

Harvest Moon 2021 Spiritual Meaning: What Will The Mid-Autumn Sky Bring?

It's time for festivities as most parts of the world celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival and mark the rise of the Harvest Moon. But what is this celestial event really about?. The Harvest Moon is the full moon nearest the autumnal equinox. During this time, the angle of the moon relative to the Earth’s horizon is at its lowest, making it rise faster than usual for consecutive evenings. This occurrence offers enough bright moonlight for farmers to continue harvesting crops through the night. Thus, it is called a "Harvest" Moon.
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
americanmilitarynews.com

Asteroid as big as football field narrowly passed Earth, was hid by our Sun

Asteroids are aplenty in the space and they keep passing Earth many a times. In most of these times, astronomers keep an eye out for these rocks way before they approach Earth. However, on September 16, we had a surprise visit from a fairly large asteroid that passed our telescopes undetected. The 2021 SG asteroid was only discovered after the day it passed Earth!
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
