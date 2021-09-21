Harvest moon glows in UK skies
September's full moon, also known as the harvest moon or the corn moon, reached its peak Monday night into Tuesday morning. The harvest moon is the name given to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox. It's around this time of year when the moonrise is very similar in time to sunset. This gives almost a whole night of bright moonlight which historically helped farmers when tractors didn't have lights, to use the full moonlight to harvest their crops well into the evening.www.bbc.com
