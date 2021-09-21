CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NYK, Mitsubishi to invest in Aussie carbon credit developer

naturalgasworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian Integrated Carbon sells the credits obtained through the regrowing of forests. Japanese shipping firm NYK has agreed to invest in Australian Integrated Carbon (AIC), a nature-based carbon credit developer, it said on September 21. After all relevant approvals, NYK will jointly invest in AIC with Mitsubishi Corp through Japan Integrated Carbon (JIC), an intermediate holding company established by them.

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Australia announces CCS method for Emissions Reduction Fund

Each Australian Carbon Credit Unit earned by a carbon capture and storage project represents one metric ton of carbon emissions avoided. The Australian government on October 1 said it has developed an Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) method to credit abatement from new carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. The government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia to issue credits for carbon capture

MELBOURNE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australia set rules on Friday for the issue of carbon credits for projects to capture and store (CCS) the pollutant, aiming to spur more such projects and help meet the nation's target to cut planet-warming emissions. The conservative government views CCS as essential to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

NYK Line targets net-zero by 2050 for oceangoing biz

The Japanese shipowner's entire roadmap for GHG reduction, which includes non-oceangoing businesses, will be announced separately. Japanese shipping company NYK Line has set a long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for its oceangoing businesses, it said on September 30. The group’s entire roadmap for GHG...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

PNG LNG partners sign interest redetermination pact

The parties have agreed that the current redetermination process, initiated in December 2020, will be discontinued. Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search has reached a commercial agreement with its joint venture partners in the PNG LNG project regarding the redetermination of participating interests, it said on September 30. The parties have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Credits#Carbon Capture#Aussie#Nyk#Japanese#Aic#Mitsubishi Corp#Esg#Co2#Emission Reduction Fund
naturalgasworld.com

Aussie LNG export value to jump 90% in 2021-22

The LNG export volumes are expected to increase 5.4% yr/yr. The value of Australia’s LNG exports is expected to jump 90% year/year to A$56bn ($40bn) in the financial year 2021-22 on an oil-l... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK Aggreko cuts flared gas, adds to its capacity contracts

Enabling customers to switch from diesel and to monetise flared or stranded assets has brought the generator over 2 GW of contracts. UK mobile power plant operator Aggreko has beaten its record of 2 GW of contracted gas generation capacity it said September 29, thanks to rising demand for flare gas-to-power projects and to stranded gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Warrego Energy hails Lockyer Deep-1 gas find

It said that the discovery made by Energy Resources and Norwest Energy may have positive implications for multiple exploration targets within its 50%-owned EP469 in Western Australia. Sydney-listed Warrego Energy on September 29 said that the recent gas discovery at Lockyer Deep-1 in the Perth basin may have positive implications...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Three more UK energy retailers collapse

They were at the small end, with 1% of the market between them. Three more UK energy retailers announced they had ceased trading September 29. Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy had between them around 230,000 customers, nearly all domestic and representing less than 1% of the market. That brings...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
buffalonynews.net

Softbank Asia invests in CNT project, enabling 'carbon neutralization'

Softbank Asia recently launched a special investment fund of US $10 million to officially invest in CNT projects, boost CNT global carbon neutralization plan, giving full play to the function of carbon emission trading market, using blockchain technology to solve basic problems in carbon emission trading market and optimize carbon emission trading market.
MARKETS
Reuters

APPEC-Carbon-offset crude trade to take time to develop - execs

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - More producers and refiners are looking at ways to offset carbon emissions of their crude oil exports to meet future global demand for low-carbon raw materials, although such trades will require time to develop as it remains unclear which parties will bear the decarbonisation costs, industry executives said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan weighs its options [Gas in Transition]

The Japanese government has released draft proposals aimed at achieving more stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions by the end of the decade. The proposals include a sharp, but most likely unrealistic, fall in gas use and thus LNG imports. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 6]. by: Martin Daniel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Origin makes further investment in UK's Octopus Energy

The Australian company will maintain its 20% stake in the UK energy retailer. Australia’s Origin Energy will invest an additional £38mn ($51.7mn) in UK energy retailer Octopus Energy to maintain its 20% equity interest in the company, it said on September 28. This deal comes a day after Al Gore’s clean energy fund Generation Investment Management (GIM) bought a stake in the UK retailer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Sakhalin Energy to deliver carbon-neutral LNG to Japan's Toho Gas

The delivery will be made early next month. The Gazprom-led Sakhalin Energy consortium reported on September 28 it would deliver a cargo of carbon-neutral LNG to Japan's Toho Gas e... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

TotalEnergies envisions LNG sales gains

The French company sees gas as dominating its sales mix. French major TotalEnergies said September 28 that it expected its total LNG sales to equal about 10% of the global LNG market demand by 2... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK producer Serica enjoys price fillip as output grows

The North Sea producer is seeing spot prices at record levels as it brings more gas on stream this year. UK independent producer Serica reported a strong improvement in the first half of the year September 28 and it is looking forward to even more of the same as its production rises at a time of protracted record spot gas prices. The company's output is weighted 80-20 in favour of gas and the company has been investing for growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Analysis: China's green car credit system to be replaced as country pursues carbon neutrality

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China may replace its green car credit system with a new policy focusing more broadly on reducing carbon emissions, industry executives say. One option being considered is a carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS), three industry executives said. That would address industry concerns that the current system incentivizes electric vehicle (EV) production without addressing carbon emissions in general, the executives say.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

UK Octopus Energy sells minor stake

The money comes as the company takes on the customers of failed Avro Energy. UK retailer Octopus Energy announced on September 27 a strategic partnership with Generation Investment Management (GIM) in a deal that values the company at $4bn pre-deal, and up to $4.6bn post-deal. The agreement will see GIM’s...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Australia's Armour completes A$8.2mn capital raising

Funds raised together with existing funds will be used for the Northern basin business demerger and McArthur Oil & Gas IPO costs. Australian explorer Armour Energy has received firm commitments for an A$8.2mn ($6mn) capital raising being undertaken by way of a private placement to investors, it said on September 27.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Carbon Credit Trading Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom | Aera Group, Biofilica, SK Innovation, Allcot Group

The Latest Released Carbon Credit Trading market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Carbon Credit Trading market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Carbon Credit Trading market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Biofílica, SK Innovation, Allcot Group, WayCarbon, South Pole Group, GreenTrees, Aera Group, Bioassets, Guangzhou Greenstone, Terrapass, Renewable Choice, Carbon Clear, NativeEnergy, Forest Carbon, CBEEX & 3Degrees.
MARKETS
wsau.com

Commerzbank aims for “net zero” credit and investment portfolio by 2050

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Commerzbank said on Friday that its credit and investment portfolio would be “net zero” for carbon emissions by 2050. It also said it would triple its sustainable financing business to around 300 million euros by the end of 2025 compared with the end of last year. (Reporting...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy