NYK, Mitsubishi to invest in Aussie carbon credit developer

The North Sea producer is seeing spot prices at record levels as it brings more gas on stream this year. UK independent producer Serica reported a strong improvement in the first half of the year September 28 and it is looking forward to even more of the same as its production rises at a time of protracted record spot gas prices. The company's output is weighted 80-20 in favour of gas and the company has been investing for growth.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO