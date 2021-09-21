NYK, Mitsubishi to invest in Aussie carbon credit developer
Australian Integrated Carbon sells the credits obtained through the regrowing of forests. Japanese shipping firm NYK has agreed to invest in Australian Integrated Carbon (AIC), a nature-based carbon credit developer, it said on September 21. After all relevant approvals, NYK will jointly invest in AIC with Mitsubishi Corp through Japan Integrated Carbon (JIC), an intermediate holding company established by them.www.naturalgasworld.com
