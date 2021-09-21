CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County homicide suspect arrested at Indianapolis International Airport

By Carl Mitchell
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A person wanted in connection to a homicide in Owen County was arrested Monday night at Indianapolis International Airport, according to the sheriff's department.

A motorist found Elizabeth Stevens on Sept. 14 lying on Texas Pike near Manhattan Road, north of Spencer, according to a Facebook post from the Owen County Sheriff's Department.

Stevens died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the post. Stevens and the suspect were passengers in a car when the shooting happened.

Per WRTV policy, the suspect’s name will be withheld until formal charges are filed.

WRTV

Missing Harrison County teen and his dog found dead off Interstate 64

HARRISON COUNTY — The body of a Southern Indiana teenager who was missing for a week was found Tuesday, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. Jacob McCarty, 14, was last seen at 11:15 a.m. at his home in Corydon. The bodies of McCarty and his German Shepherd dog, Isabella, were found in a wooded area off Interstate 64 near Harrison County Hospital, Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said.
WRTV

Woman suspected in shots fired incident shot by IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer shot a woman who was a suspect in a shots fired incident Wednesday night on the city's north side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. while Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team officers were tracking the woman, who is a suspect in a shots fired incident earlier this month and had two active warrants, according to a press release from IMPD. They were tracking the woman near the 8000 block of Silverleaf Drive, near 79th Street and Harcourt Road.
