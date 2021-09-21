CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viva expects FID at Geelong LNG in late 2022

Viva is on track for construction of the LNG import terminal in the Australian state of Victoria in 2023, a company spokesperson said. Australia's Viva Energy is expected to announce the final investment decision (FID) on its Geelong LNG import terminal in Victoria in the third quarter of 2022, a company spokesperson told NGW. "The Viva Energy gas terminal project is progressing well. We are currently completing studies for the environment effects statement which will be on public exhibition early 2022 with antic...

