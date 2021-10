There are more than 4,800 km of pipelines in the south North Sea, and some of these could be repurposed for transporting liquid CO2. Germany's Wintershall Dea has teamed up with the OTH Regensburg university of applied sciences to look at ways that existing natural gas pipelines in the south North Sea can be converted to flow liquid CO2.

