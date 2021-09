Auburn Ski Club announced that will be introducing cross-country night skiing for the 2021-22 winter season. The ski area will open for the season on Nov. 13. ASC will be lighting 1.5km of trail with temporary lights for four weeks beginning in mid-December. Hours and details will be announced in the future and some night races may also be offered, according to the organization. Regular trail passes will be good for night skiing.

