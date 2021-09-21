Video Appears to Show Bellator Fighter Dillon Danis Being Taken Into Police Custody

The Jackass franchise has been going strong for decades, and it looks like the dangerous prank series is ending with the upcoming movie Jackass 4. And as fans wait for that movie to hit theaters, there's been a ton of drama behind the scenes with former cast member Bam Margera. He's been having issues with custody as well as his lawsuit aimed at folks like Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O since he was excluded from the upcoming fourth movie. And now it seems that Margera is heading to rehab after being picked up by the police.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO