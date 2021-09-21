CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Appears to Show Bellator Fighter Dillon Danis Being Taken Into Police Custody

Cover picture for the articleBellator MMA talent Dillon Danis has apparently recently encountered some trouble with law enforcement. A video posted on Instagram shows Danis being taken away by police while wearing a brace on his right knee. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist is lifted off the ground, handcuffed and hauled away by officers outside of an establishment that is reportedly Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, N.J., according to MMAjunkie.com.

A alleged mugshot of Bellator fighter Dillon Danis surfaced on Sunday via social media but without context. The photo displayed a Seaside Heights Police Department label. MMAWeekly reached out to the Seaside Heights Police Department on Sunday but they wouldn’t confirm an arrests. To obtain a police reports takes 5 to 7 days.
It wasn’t long ago when BJJ athlete, Conor McGregor’s coach, and MMA fighter Dillon Danis went behind bars for disorderly conduct at a bar. To keep it short, Danis showed up at the bar without any ID and the security devoiding him an entry for the same made him rebel, leading to getting choked out by the security guard.
Video: Bellator's Dillon Danis arrested outside a bar in New Jersey

Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis appears to have gotten himself in trouble with the law. A video is currently making the rounds online showing the 28-year-old being restrained and arrested by police officers. According to MMA Junkie, the incident happened at the Beachcomber Bar and Grill...
Dillon Danis Charged With Disorderly Conduct

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has been charged with disorderly conduct after an incident that happened last Saturday night in a Seaside Heights, New Jersey bar. After a video was posted to Instagram yesterday showing Danis being apprehended by police officers, MMA Fighting was able to confirm his arrest with a spokesperson for the courts in Seaside Heights. They also obtained a court summons that reveals that the "disturbance" Danis created happened at the Beachcomber Bar & Grill and he is due in Seaside Heights Municipal Court on October 19 for the charge.
(Video) Watch Dillon Danis Get Dragged By Police Outside New Jersey Bar

It looks like Dillon Danis has found himself in trouble with the police. A freshly dyed blonde Danis appeared to be taken into custody after being at a bar in New Jersey. Images of Danis have been floating around, showing him in an oversized, white, button-down shirt similar to Gangrel’s garment during the WWF Attitude Era. Nonetheless, more details began to emerge about Danis and his run-in with the law.
(VIDEO) Bellator's Dillon Danis Taken Into Police Custody

Submission ace and Bellator upstart Dillon Danis is facing trouble with the law. On Monday, a video of Danis was shared through social media that shows the 2-0 Bellator fighter being taken away in handcuffs. The fighter appeared to have a brace on his right knee and struggled with the police and security until they swept him into their control. The establishment where Danis was arrested is believed to be located in New Jersey in Seaside Heights.
New video shows Dillon Danis being choked and restrained in restaurant

Dillon Danis is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The highly decorated grappler, and 2-0 MMA fighter, was recently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after an incident that took place at the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights N.J. News of this incident broke when video surfaced...
