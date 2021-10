Although employees overwhelmingly want flexible working arrangements, 35% of companies want all staff in the office full time when COVID-19 ends, according to EY. While 79% of companies intend to make moderate to extensive changes to enable hybrid work, only 40% of global employers have communicated any plans for the post-COVID-19 pandemic workplace, according to a new study. This lack of clarity is fueling a disconnect with employees who are seeking permanent flexible working arrangements, according to the EY Work Reimagined Employer Survey 2021.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO