Peek Inside Abandoned St. Louis Homes You Can Buy for $1?

By Doc Holliday
 9 days ago
If you're looking to buy a home in Missouri, it's apparently possible to do it for just $1 - kinda sorta. There's a lot to explain so I'll do that and share a video that allows you to peek inside and see what they're like. I enjoy the YouTube channel...

