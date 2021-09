(Salt Lake City, UT) — State lawmakers are gauging their options to respond to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses and federal workers. However, there has been no further updates on the order since Biden’s announcement, so lawmakers are seeking public comment on the subject from both sides in the meantime. Utahns who are for or against the mandate are urged to attend the Business and Labor Committee’s hearing at the state Capitol on October 4th. Lawmakers say they’re hoping for a robust discussion as all we have right now is what Biden said, which is being spun by both the left and the right.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO