Commentary: The Jan. 6 House Select Committee is the last, best hope against GOP lies

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jan. 6 House Select Committee has only just begun its work and it’s already proving the great value of congressional investigations to the country. The committee was established against the backdrop of vast gaps in our knowledge about the Capitol attack. It is a national imperative — one that all public leaders should share — to get to the bottom of what happened when thousands of rioters attempted to scuttle a fair election, threatening American democracy itself.

