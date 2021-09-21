CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Dump COVID vaccine religious exemptions. There is no Church of Moderna Disbelievers

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is a COVID-19 vaccine mandate worth if it includes exemptions for “sincerely held religious beliefs”? Very little, if anything at all. If the definition of religious beliefs were contained to major, established religions, there would basically be no exemptions because no major religion bans vaccination against COVID-19 or other diseases. In fact, leaders of many large congregations have been telling their flocks during the pandemic, “Don’t look to me for a religious excuse.”

U R being Controlled
9d ago

LA Times must also feel the same about Men who have Sincere Beliefs that they are a Woman. You can't accuse religous people about faith while supporting people who have faith they are a different gender.

