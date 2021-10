The Riverside City Council approved two resolutions for city employee job descriptions and a partnership agreement during their regular meeting September 20th. Job descriptions for the city clerk/treasurer, public works maintenance and building inspector had been presented to the council in previous meetings with some word changes being made before the council approved them in their most recent meeting. An approval for the description of the city administrator has not yet been made and will be presented at the next meeting on October 4th. Following the job description approval, the board agreed to work with Axiom Consultants on future projects. Riverside City Clerk Becky LaRoche explains the possible projects that Axiom would assist in, “We’re looking down the road to do a water rate study for our water sewer. If they do decide to do that down the road then that will be priced out per item. So it’s just basically an agreement to work with them but nothing has been decided yet on what we’re gonna have them do. Eventually they’ll help with TIF (tax increment financing) and LMI (low-to-moderate income) and a bunch of that stuff when we get to that point but we’re not quite there yet.”

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO