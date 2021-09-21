GALLERY: 33rd annual EyesOn Design car show in Grosse Pointe Shores, MI

AmericaJR’s Jerome Rzucidlo was LIVE at The Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich. for the 2021 EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition. It featured cars, trucks, SUVs and even motorcycles. Each year, only 200-300 vehicles are invited the participate in the automotive design exhibition. This year’s theme was “Marques of Extinction: Significant Designs of Bygone Brands.” Automotive legend Bob Lutz served as this year’s grand marshal. The EyesOn Design car show is an annual fundraiser for the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology at the Henry Ford Health System.