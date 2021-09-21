CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

On board with Khalid Affara, hotelier and owner of Below Deck star The Wellesley

boatinternational.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow listed for sale with TWW, BOAT steps on board 56.2 metre superyacht The Wellesley - also known as The Wellington in season five of Below Deck Mediterranean - with owner and hotelier Khalid Affara. “I have never chartered a boat in my life. The first night I spent on...

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

The Duchess of Windsor’s first anniversary present is up for auction at Christie’s

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor were known for their impeccable taste, in everything from chateaux to canine companions, with the Duchess in particular being known for her elegant style. While the majority of her jewellery was auctioned in 1987 following her death, there are occasionally still pieces that come onto the market, with Christie’s now offering a Cartier bracelet that she was given by her husband for their first wedding anniversary.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StarTrek.com

Below Deck With Lower Decks: The Redshirt Club

This week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks has the Cerritos crew dealing with a Pakled spy (and all the jokes that come from the very idea of a Pakled spy). At the same time, Ensign Boimler has caught the attention of a group of ambitious junior officers who are looking to climb the Starfleet ladder.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley#Below Deck#Tww#Arab Investments#Scottish#Sunrise Yachts
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wellesley.edu

Wellesley Celebrates Flower Sunday

On September 19, students gathered in the Hay Outdoor Theater for Flower Sunday—the oldest tradition at Wellesley. Hosted by the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, the first-year “littles” are paired with “bigs” from the older classes, who bring them bouquets of flowers or small gifts. Then they attend Flower Sunday festivities together, which include performances by the Wellesley choir, speakers, and a blessing. The event is followed by brunch, where bigs and littles have the opportunity to get to know each other more.
WELLESLEY, MA
boatinternational.com

Top features of the just-delivered 55m superyacht Al Waab II

Covid-19 may have brought the world to a standstill in 2020, but Al Waab II’s tight 24-month build stayed on track. At Alia Yachts, in Turkey’s coastal city of Antalya, the 55-metre hull and superstructure were joined in June 2020, and the completed project was delivered in July 2021. Now enjoying time at sea, we take a look back at some of her standout features.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Olokun: On board Tankoa's 50m jet-black superyacht

Tankoa’s 50-metre Olokun may be the third in a series, but a bold, original design approach makes her a true individual. Risa Merl explores her minimalist interior and clever customisations... “I don’t understand why people put so much stuff inside boats,” muses Dio Rodriguez, head of design studio and furniture...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Barracuda Red Sea for sale

The 37 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Barracuda Red Sea has been listed for sale by Mutlutur Yachting. to a design by Don Shead, she was delivered in 2010 as a Sunseeker 121 model. She can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins comprising a master suite on the main deck, VIP suite on the upper deck, plus three doubles and a twin on the lower deck. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung LED television screens and en suite bathroom facilities, and there are a further four cabins sleeping up to eight crewmembers.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Second hull in Arksen 85 explorer series sold

UK builder Arksen has announced the sale of the second hull in its flagship Arksen 85 fleet of explorers. The 26.2 metre, named Project Pelagos, is already in build at the Wight Shipyard in Cowes, with delivery slated for November 2022. News of the sale comes as first hull in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Wicked Local

Dazzling ocean views over Nantasket Beach from Hull home for sale

Beth Doyle (bdoyle@wickedlocal.com), Maryclare Himmel (Special to Mariner/. Prominently situated atop Hull’s Atlantic Hill, high above Nantasket Beach, this exceptional home claims the unique advantage of enjoying panoramic vistas that stretch from World’s End to the wide sweep of the beach with the Boston skyline shimmering in the distance, to the sparkling-blue expanse of the Atlantic that extends to the horizon. The home is perched on a hilltop cul-de-sac along aptly named Midledge Avenue, a quiet enclave where the neighboring homes are oriented toward the spectacular ocean views. Offering one of the area’s best spots for enjoying walks on the beach, Nantasket Beach’s majestic 5-mile expanse is a short stroll down the hill, and an ideal location just off Atlantic Avenue allows easy access to all that this unique coastal town offers.
HULL, MA
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Living the Dream sold

The 26.3 Sunseeker metre motor yacht Living the Dream, listed for sale by Alex Head at Sunseeker London, has been sold in-house. Built in GRP by the British yard Sunseeker International, she was delivered in 2016 as a Sunseeker 86 model and upgraded in 2018. An interior in black American walnut comfortably accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of an amidships master suite, a forward VIP suite and two twin cabins aft. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en suite bathroom facilities, and there are crew quarters for up to four staff.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Singer Robbie Williams’s $9.2 Million English Manor House Sits on 72 Acres of Verdant Countryside

Singer Robbie Williams’ revelations about the “creepiness” of his rambling English country manor house may come back to haunt him. Speaking about the home last year on Instagram Live, the British superstar said the house, parts of which date back to the 17th century, “gives (him) the creeps”, and that his eldest daughter had been scared to sleep in one of the rooms. “I said to her, ‘Do you like the bedroom? Do you like the house?’ And she said, ‘That room scares me’. I said, ‘OK, it scares me too. You don’t have to sleep there anymore,’” the 47-year-old former...
REAL ESTATE
NECN

WATCH: Huge Beehive Removed From 50 Feet Up Boston Building

A beehive that had grown to a few hundred thousand bees needed to be removed from under a roof in Boston's Allston neighborhood Monday. The beekeepers who worked this unique job gave us an inside look as they tried to help the bees, keeping as many alive as possible as they took down the massive hive 50 feet up.
BOSTON, MA
Robb Report

This Epic 394-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Will Let You Cruise to the Arctic in Lavish Style

A new yacht is great, but your very own custom explorer is better. And that’s exactly what’s on offer this fall. Boathouse Auctions and Concierge Auctions together with Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting and Guy Marchal of Symphony Marine are offering seafarers a chance to purchase a 394-footer and tailor it to the nth degree. The expedition yacht in question, known as Project Y910, was outfitted by venerable shipbuilder Fincantieri and features naval architecture by Robert McFarlane. Billed as one of the largest superyachts currently under construction, it sports a repurposed ice-class hull from the ‘90s passenger ship Vladimir Chivilikhin that...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

50m Westport motor yacht Sheherazade sold

The 50 metre Westport motor yacht Sheherazade, listed for sale by Joe Majcherek at Gilman Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Chris Daves of Denison Yachting. Shehrezade was built in GRP by US yard Westport with delivery in 2009 and is ABS classed and MCA compliant. She had a notable refit period through 2013/14 where she had an aft bridge deck extension, a major upgrade on the sundeck to include a larger Jacuzzi, dayhead, and multiple sunbeds, plus a complete interior refit, as well as numerous smaller improvements.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy