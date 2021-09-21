On board with Khalid Affara, hotelier and owner of Below Deck star The Wellesley

Beth Doyle (bdoyle@wickedlocal.com), Maryclare Himmel (Special to Mariner/. Prominently situated atop Hull’s Atlantic Hill, high above Nantasket Beach, this exceptional home claims the unique advantage of enjoying panoramic vistas that stretch from World’s End to the wide sweep of the beach with the Boston skyline shimmering in the distance, to the sparkling-blue expanse of the Atlantic that extends to the horizon. The home is perched on a hilltop cul-de-sac along aptly named Midledge Avenue, a quiet enclave where the neighboring homes are oriented toward the spectacular ocean views. Offering one of the area’s best spots for enjoying walks on the beach, Nantasket Beach’s majestic 5-mile expanse is a short stroll down the hill, and an ideal location just off Atlantic Avenue allows easy access to all that this unique coastal town offers.
