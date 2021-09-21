Bilgin motor yacht Giaola Lu for sale
The 46.8 metre Bilgin motor yacht Giaola Lu has been listed for sale by Edmiston & Company. Built in steel and aluminium by Turkish yard Bilgin Yachts to a design by H2 Yacht Design, she was delivered in 2016. Accommodation on Giaola Lu is for up to 12 guests, with a master suite, VIP cabin and four lower deck guest cabins. The full beam master suite has his and hers bathrooms, a walk-in closet and an office, and all guest cabins have en suite bathroom facilities.www.boatinternational.com
