Bilgin motor yacht Giaola Lu for sale

boatinternational.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 46.8 metre Bilgin motor yacht Giaola Lu has been listed for sale by Edmiston & Company. Built in steel and aluminium by Turkish yard Bilgin Yachts to a design by H2 Yacht Design, she was delivered in 2016. Accommodation on Giaola Lu is for up to 12 guests, with a master suite, VIP cabin and four lower deck guest cabins. The full beam master suite has his and hers bathrooms, a walk-in closet and an office, and all guest cabins have en suite bathroom facilities.

#Yacht#Superyacht#Infrastructure#Mobile Phone#Bilgin Motor#Edmiston Company#Turkish#H2 Yacht Design
