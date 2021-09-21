Bilgin motor yacht Giaola Lu for sale

The 24.5 metre Pershing motor yacht For Ever, listed for sale by Pierre Vezilier at IYC, has had a price reduction of €450,000. Built in GRP by Italian yard Pershing, For Ever was delivered in 2008 as one of the yard's Pershing 80 series. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins. The master suite amidships provides generous space, with the heads and shower area set along the starboard side. It is also flooded with light thanks to large hull windows on both sides. The VIP suite is forward with an en-suite bathroom and there are two twin berth guest cabins - the port one with en-suite access to the guest bathroom. All cabins come with entertainment systems and Samsung television screens on this yacht for sale.

