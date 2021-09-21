Predictions for the future of IoT sensor technology

Mike Campfield, head Of EMEA operations at ExtraHop, discusses the importance of mitigating IoT vulnerabilities for organisations. IoT devices have exploded over the last several years due to the increase in individuals working from home and the rapid move towards a more connected experience for many industries. IoT has enabled workers to perform tasks allowing them to work remotely, contributing to the need for more and more devices to operate while not on-premise, expanding the network. According to analysts at IDC, IoT spending in Europe is expected to reach $202 billion in 2021, and with the arrival of 5G, it will continue to experience double-digit growth through 2025. Despite this mass adoption, there is a clear downside: IoT devices are creating a new, broader attack surface, exposing end users and enterprises to unknown vulnerabilities in environments where connected devices are pervasive.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 HOURS AGO