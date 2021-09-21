Predictions for the future of IoT sensor technology
This article will explore predictions for the future of Internet of Things (IoT) sensor technology, as provided by IoT experts. IoT has been evolving rapidly over the years, as more and more sectors find innovation gaps that can be plugged by the technology, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. From here, it’s been estimated that the IoT sensor market will reach a value totalling $34.4 billion by 2024. Additionally, sensors have been getting smaller and more portable, allowing for more detailed datasets to be used.www.information-age.com
Comments / 0