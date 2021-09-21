The Yearbook
Baby Queen is the pop alter ego of 23-year-old London-based musician Arabella (Bella) Latham. Aged just 18 she moved to London from her native South Africa to pursue music determined to make her mark. However adopting to a different pace of life in a big city wasn’t quite as straightforward as she’d hoped and after being sidetracked by the London party scene she refocused and Baby Queen was born. Her debut EP, Medicine, certainly generated a buzz last year (Courtney Love is a fan, for example). Indeed as part of Under the Radar’s tips for 2021 I wrote that Latham “tackles weighty subjects such as mental health, anxiety, body dysmorphia with more acerbic wit, intelligence and bite than most so-called ‘edgy’ artists have managed to muster in 2020.”www.undertheradarmag.com
