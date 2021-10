The Financial Services industry has a significant challenge that will continue to be a top priority for the foreseeable future. Cyber-attacks continue to evolve and don’t appear to be slowing down. The insider threats will continue plus the stress from the pandemic may adversely impact trusted employees working from home. In addition, employee attrition rates continue to rise during these difficult times. If your cyber skilled employees decide to leave, it is more difficult than ever to replace them but are critical to your organization’s success and reputation.

