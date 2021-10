This is the week the schedule gets real for a lot of teams. Cupcakes have been consumed and the one big non-conference opponent usually looms in this week before league play begins in earnest the following week. Our own Boilers have already gotten a home win over a Power 5 team and a tasty cupcake in UConn, but it gets real this week. The same is true for other teams.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO