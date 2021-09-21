CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Relationship Court: I have a bad coworker

101wkqx.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity Sam checked in with us to talk about his coworker who is sleeping on the job. Here’s what our guy had to say. God bless the baby and God bless you, Sam. How should he handle this situation? The conversation lives on Facebook!

www.101wkqx.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

How you can avoid the Relationship Lesson I Needed to Learn

I’ve been a happily married introvert for nearly 13 years. We have seven children total, one in a debilitating condition, three frontline workers, an emergency technician, one an HR manager, and my oldest, a PhD, who I’ll share a bit about her and why I needed this lesson. Travel Talks.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coworker#Relationship Court
WebMD

How I Finally Got a Healthy Doctor-Patient Relationship

My first psychiatrist after my first schizophrenic psychotic episode always started our appointment by asking, “How is your mother?” and nothing else. He probably meant to use her as a cautionary figure -- she also has schizophrenia. But I only talk to my mother once a year on Christmas. At the time, I didn’t understand the condition I had, so I couldn’t relate to his warning.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
101wkqx.com

A Mating Crisis?

An NYU professor says that with fewer men going to college, that could potentially create a “mating crisis” with too many men becoming broke and alone. Ouch. The problem is, many men have a lot of options instead of more school, where they can earn six figures right away or close to that. As of right now, about 60% of women are going to college, where as men make up %40, according to the Wall Street Journal, and that number is shrinking- quickly. In 1970, it was opposite. Men are also much more likely to drop out, so that percentage is generous. What does it all mean? Well, women might have to be ok not being the only girlfriend, OR we might be on the verge of a mating crisis.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Ex-host of America's Most Wanted alleges Brian Laundrie's parents lied he was at their Florida home to buy him more time to escape

Brian Laundrie’s parents lied to authorities when they said their son returned home to Florida last week after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Walsh accused Christopher Laundrie; his wife, Roberta Laundrie; and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, of staging a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
viralhatch.com

Homeless Guy Asks Young Burger King Employee ‘What can I buy for $.50?’ His Response Is an Unexpected Surprise!

The average fast food worker gets paid minimum wage and works long hours. They have to serve a variety of customers and cater to their demands. At some locations workers regularly wait on homeless people and oftentimes they only have a dollar or two to spend on what could be the only food they’ll eat all day. Such was the case at the Burger King where Matthew Resendez worked. It was located in the not so affluent part of town and so homeless people would frequent the place.
HOMELESS
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Father, 24, who didn't get vaccinated because he heard it was 'not real' dies from Covid-19 three weeks after imploring others from his hospital bed to get the shot

A 24-year-old father who didn't get vaccinated because he heard it was 'not real' died from Covid three weeks after imploring others from his hospital bed to get the shot. Patrick Burshia was in intensive care and had ventilation tubes attached to his nose when he spoke to a reporter at the Billings Clinic in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
WYFF4.com

Nurse in hospital with COVID dies while husband begged for help

LAVONIA, Ga. — Stevie Bruce, 30, was a drug rehab nurse who was in the hospital with COVID-19. She died Saturday, her husband said. On Friday, He told WYFF News 4 she was fighting to breathe. Travis Bruce, 33, told WYFF News 4's Renee Wunderlich that his wife was admitted...
LAVONIA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy