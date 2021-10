Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I’m your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Start the clock on another Liberal minority government. Justin Trudeau's midsummer gambit didn't deliver the majority he hoped, but he shook off an early-campaign funk that appeared to threaten his prospects for re-election. There will be questions about the C$600 million election and plenty for each leader to answer for — within their party, and to Canadians. POLITICO'S ANDY BLATCHFORD and ZI-ANN LUM have early coverage of the results. Here's how it all shook out.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO