Valdez, González, Maldonado send Astros past Angels 10-0

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros moved closer to the AL West title with a 10-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Framber Valdez pitched seven innings of six-hit ball and Marwin González launched a grand slam in Houston’s fifth win in six games. Martin Maldonado hit a three-run homer in the eighth and Carlos Correa had an early RBI single among his four hits. Houston moved seven games ahead of second-place Oakland, which lost to Seattle. The Astros’ magic number dropped to six. Jaime Barría gave up 10 hits as the Angels lost their fourth straight.

MLB

