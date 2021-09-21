CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Australia rugby great Lynagh called up by England

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe son of Australia rugby great Michael Lynagh has been included in England’s enlarged training group ahead of the November tests. Louis Lynagh is a 20-year-old winger who was born in Italy, grew up in London, and has come through the English rugby system to play for Harlequins in the Premiership. His mother is Italian and his father is one of Australia’s greatest players who was a Rugby World Cup winner in 1991 and has been living in England since 1996. Louis was one of eight uncapped players summoned to be part of a 45-man training camp in southwest London from Sunday. Some big players missed out.

