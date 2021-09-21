CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanillin modulates activities linked to dysmetabolism in psoas muscle of diabetic rats

By Veronica F. Salau
Cover picture for the articleSkeletal muscles are important in glucose metabolism and are affected in type 2 diabetes (T2D) and its complications. This study investigated the effect of vanillin on redox imbalance, cholinergic and purinergic dysfunction, and glucose-lipid dysmetabolism in muscles of rats with T2D. Male albino rats (Sprague–Dawley strain) were fed 10% fructose ad libitum for 2 weeks before intraperitoneally injecting them with 40 mg/kg streptozotocin to induce T2D. Low (150 mg/kg bodyweight (BW)) and high (300 mg/kg BW) doses of vanillin were orally administered to diabetic rats. Untreated diabetic rats and normal rats made up the diabetic control (DC) and normal control (NC) groups, respectively. The standard antidiabetic drug was metformin. The rats were humanely put to sleep after 5 weeks of treatment and their psoas muscles were harvested. There was suppression in the levels of glutathione, activities of SOD, catalase, ENTPDase, 5′Nucleotidase and glycogen levels on T2D induction. This was accompanied by concomitantly elevated levels of malondialdehyde, serum creatine kinase-MB, nitric oxide, acetylcholinesterase, ATPase, amylase, lipase, glucose-6-phosphatase (G6Pase), fructose-1,6-biphophastase (FBPase) and glycogen phosphorylase activities. T2D induction further resulted in the inactivation of fatty acid biosynthesis, glycerolipid metabolism, fatty acid elongation in mitochondria and fatty acid metabolism pathways. There were close to normal and significant reversals in these activities and levels, with concomitant reactivation of the deactivated pathways following treatment with vanillin, which compared favorably with the standard drug (metformin). Vanillin also significantly increased muscle glucose uptake ex vivo. The results suggest the therapeutic effect of vanillin against muscle dysmetabolism in T2D as portrayed by its ability to mitigate redox imbalance, inflammation, cholinergic and purinergic dysfunctions, while modulating glucose-lipid metabolic switch and maintaining muscle histology.

