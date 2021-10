Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. More than USD 1 million is up for rewards. TDeFi, a crypto startup accelerator, announced a Blockchain Business Hackathon in collaboration with Future Blockchain Summit at GITEX 2021, the world’s largest annual technology exhibition that takes place in Dubai. This business hackathon (BizThon) at GITEX is an extension of our enduring efforts to enable visionary developers and entrepreneurs to build decentralized products. The purpose of this uniquely designed BizThon is to shape an idea into a fully-funded operational business.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO