The government is wrong to raid young people and new graduates for more money by reducing the student loan repayment threshold from over £27,000, to a figure that could be as low as £20,000. Though the move could save the treasury as much as £2bn a year, it would disadvantage the lowest earners in society – taking money from those who need it most. The class of Covid has been hit hard by this pandemic and cannot (quite literally) afford to be punished by the government as well.The Conservatives have always allegedly been the party of low taxation, but for...

